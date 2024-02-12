Deadmau5 Announces Spring & Fall 2024 20th Anniversary U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Ryan Freund February 12th, 2024 - 7:37 PM

Deadmau5

2024 marks a twenty-year career for famous electronic artist Deadmau5, now he is announcing a new series of tours to celebrate his two-decade career. The show titled “retro5pective: 20 years of deadmau5” will see the artist perform at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the first time on April 27th. Other retro5pective shows are set for May 2 & 3 at the Brooklyn Mirage in New York City and November 1 & 2 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado according to a press release.

The three sets of shows will highlight material from deadmau5’s entire career in electronic music. The press release promises that fans will be treated to “a selection of never-performed-before material a visual array of mau5 visuals from performances past, and new graphics and lighting styles unique to each venue”. German techno marching band is expected to perform at the Hollywood Bowl and the Brooklyn Mirage shows should expect a variety of special guests.

Tickets for all three sets of dates formally go on sale this Friday, February 16 at 10 am local time at https://laylo.com/deadmau5/retro5pective.