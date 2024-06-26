Melt Banana Shares Lead Single “Flipside” From Forthcoming Album 3+5

Home News Isabella Fischer June 26th, 2024 - 6:23 PM

Melt-Banana, the noise rock band from Tokyo, Japan, have released “Flipside.” It’s our first bite of their forthcoming album, 3+5. Out on August 23rd, it promises to continue the band’s legacy of innovative and experimental music.

Intense. Explosive. Unpredictable. “Flipside”exudes frenzied rock energy, a hallmark of Melt-Banana’s sound. Yasuko Onuki’s distinctive vocals cut through the multi-layered distortion, complementing Ichiro Agata on electric guitar. Lyrically, “Flipside” explores themes of duality and transformation, reflecting the band’s journey and the changes they’ve experienced over the years. The song’s title itself hints at looking at things from a different perspective, a concept that resonates with the band continually evolving.

Formed in Tokyo in 1992, the band’s journey began when Yasuko Onuki, then a student at Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, started a band called Mizu. After several lineup changes and the addition of guitarist Ichiro Agata, Melt-Banana was born. Their debut performance in 1993 caught the attention of KK Null of Zeni Geva, leading to a record deal and the start of their music career. Throughout the years, Melt-Banana has released ten albums and toured extensively, earning a dedicated global fanbase.

After an 11-year hiatus, Melt-Banana is back. Fans on both sides of the Atlantic can look forward to experiencing their music live. According to Brooklyn Vegan, they just finished their U.S. tour, and will be continuing in the UK on August 29th.