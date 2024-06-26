Dave Harrington Announces New Album Skull Dream for July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Dust String Peaks”

Home News Sarah Faller June 26th, 2024 - 4:55 PM

Well known American instrumentalists Dave Harrington releases his new single “Dust strings Peaks” in lead up to his 2024 album Skull Dream (via Stereogum)

Some might know Dave Harrington for his membership in the duo Darkside, the duo who released “Ecydysis” in 2022, along Nicolas Jaar. Or his leadership in the music collective The Dave Harrington Group who made the album Pure Imagination, No Country .Though he’s a great addition to these groups he’s also a fantastic musician and instrumentalist on his own.

He shows off these skills in his new album in which he plays the organ, the bamboo flute, a pedal steel guitar, and a mellotron to go along with the many instrumental collaborators he’s brought on to the album. Some of his collaborators to look out for are Phil Weinrobe, the sound engineer and producer for Adrienne Lenker, as well as Spencer Zahn, well known instrumentalist.

This will be his 11th solo album and comes less than a year after his solo album Pictures which was released in October of 2023 with the single “I’m not a dream”.

Skull Dream will be 11 tracks long including both Dave Harrington’s single “Dust Strings Peak” and a reprise of the single. It is announced to be released on the 27th of July. Take a listen to the new song below.

<a href="https://maximumoverdub.bandcamp.com/album/skull-dream">Skull Dream by Dave Harrington</a>

Check out the tracklist for the new album here:

01 “Dust Strings Peaks”

02 “Steel Bees”

03 “Acid Western”

04 “Box of Sun”

05 “Vistavision”

06 “Accept The Film”

07 “Elgin Theatre”

08 “Goodbye To The Mountain”

09 “Search For Light In Broad Daylight”

10 “Look Up At The Mountain”

11 “Dust Strings Peaks” (Reprise)