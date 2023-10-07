Dave Harrington Announces New Album “The Pictures” for October 2023 Release and Shares New Single “I’m Not A Dream”

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 7th, 2023 - 5:56 PM

According to Consequence, Dave Harrington announces a new solo album The Pictures that will be released on October 20 via Minaret Records. He also shares a single “I’m Not A Dream.”

This album features 27 songs that are described as “a love letter to the cinema”, “eclectic taste”, and a “quiet nod”. He mostly played every instrument on this album from guitar, percussion, drums, upright bass, keyboards, and banjo.

The opening track of this album “I’m Not A Dream” features a rich instrumental with sounds from a xylophone. The new single has a multi instrumentalist sound with touches of electronic, experimental, and downtempo genre. In the realm of improvisational and electronic music, David Harrington has established himself at the crossroads of two distinct genres. He has created a unique space in which spontaneous and psychedelic music can thrive in both techno and free jazz. This free-spirited approach is evident in his DJ sets, which predominantly feature his own remixes and edits.

Additionally, he incorporates live programming and analog electronics, improvising on the spot to create sets that blur the lines between a traditional DJ set and a live performance. Although Darkside’s most recent release, Spiral came out in 2021, Harrington has not slowed down since then. In the previous year, he released four Choice Tapes as a part of Taper’s Choice while also contributing to Alan’s Morissette’s latest album, The Storm Before The Calm. Furthermore, earlier this year, Harrington collaborated with Spencer Zahn and Jeremy Gustin to produce a complete cover of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Dave Harrington also had a previous collaboration with Nicolas Saar for the album Darkside.



Dave Harrington The Pictures Track list:

1. I’m Not A Dream

2. And I Have A Message

3. Excess Vision

4. Flowershop

5. Talisman

6. Terrible Magicians

7. For Some Moments in Life, There Are No Words

8. The Pictures

9. Love of the Game

10. My Father’s Name

11. Such an Exciting Day

12. They Cast a Spell on Him and Made Him Blind

13. Something That Sparkles

14. I Hope That He’s Listening

15. I Think I Will, Stay Here

16. Dancing Bear

17. Your Best Bet

18. If You Build It

19. Electricity Before the Kite

20. The Ice in My Drink

21. Vertigo Flutes

22. Why Did They Take Their Pictures Down?

23. Long Drive to the End

24. In a Weary World

25. We Are the Dreamers of Dreams

26. Slow Standard

27. So Shines a Good Deed