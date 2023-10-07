Dave Harrington Announces New Album “The Pictures” for October 2023 Release and Shares New Single “I’m Not A Dream”

According to Consequence, Dave Harrington announces a new solo album The Pictures that will be released on October 20 via Minaret Records. He also shares a single “I’m Not A Dream.”
This album features 27 songs that are described as “a love letter to the cinema”, “eclectic taste”, and a “quiet nod”. He mostly played every instrument on this album from guitar, percussion, drums, upright bass, keyboards, and banjo.
The opening track of this album “I’m Not A Dream” features a rich instrumental with sounds from a xylophone. The new single has a multi instrumentalist sound with touches of electronic, experimental, and downtempo genre. In the realm of improvisational and electronic music, David Harrington has established himself at the crossroads of two distinct genres. He has created a unique space in which spontaneous and psychedelic music can thrive in both techno and free jazz. This free-spirited approach is evident in his DJ sets, which predominantly feature his own remixes and edits.
Additionally, he incorporates live programming and analog electronics, improvising on the spot to create sets that blur the lines between a traditional DJ set and a live performance. Although Darkside’s most recent release, Spiral came out in 2021, Harrington has not slowed down since then. In the previous year, he released four Choice Tapes as a part of Taper’s Choice while also contributing to Alan’s Morissette’s latest album, The Storm Before The Calm. Furthermore, earlier this year, Harrington collaborated with Spencer Zahn and Jeremy Gustin to produce a complete cover of Harry Styles’ Harry’s House. Dave Harrington also had a previous collaboration with Nicolas Saar for the album Darkside.
Dave Harrington The Pictures Track list:
1. I’m Not A Dream
2. And I Have A Message
3. Excess Vision
4. Flowershop
5. Talisman
6. Terrible Magicians
7. For Some Moments in Life, There Are No Words
8. The Pictures
9. Love of the Game
10. My Father’s Name
11. Such an Exciting Day
12. They Cast a Spell on Him and Made Him Blind
13. Something That Sparkles
14. I Hope That He’s Listening
15. I Think I Will, Stay Here
16. Dancing Bear
17. Your Best Bet
18. If You Build It
19. Electricity Before the Kite
20. The Ice in My Drink
21. Vertigo Flutes
22. Why Did They Take Their Pictures Down?
23. Long Drive to the End
24. In a Weary World
25. We Are the Dreamers of Dreams
26. Slow Standard
27. So Shines a Good Deed