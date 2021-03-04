Xiu Xiu And Liars’ Angus Andrew Dance At Home In New Music Video For “Rumpus Room”

Home News Ariel King March 4th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

Xiu Xiu has shared a new single and music video from their upcoming album, Oh No, which will be released on March 26 via Polyvinyl. “Rumpus Room” features vocals from Liars’ Angus Andrew, with Xiu Xiu’s Angela Seo directing the accompanying video.

“Does everyone have a deep personal childhood association with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, or just me?” Seo said in a press statement. “One of the first things I shoplifted as a kid was a bag of FHC. I once bet my cousin I could finish an entire Party Size bag in one sitting; I won the bet but lost my sense of taste for a couple days. I was a latchkey kid and would ditch school and often go to the 7-eleven by our apartment, where some 20-year-old kid who didn’t give a crap would be working and watch me play their single arcade game–marvel-capcom– in the corner as long as I bought a slurpee and FHC. Sometimes in my old teenage journals, I find flamin’ red dusted fingerprint smudges among melodramatic poems and fake runaway notes. All that intersected perfectly with the ‘Rumpus Room’ song, and part II story of the video trilogy (1st being ‘A Bottle of Rum’).”

“Rumpus Room” begins with deep basslines, Andrew’s deep vocals lending feedback over the heavy synths. The lyrics reference Flaming Hot Cheetos and Takis, the track lending anxiety-filled instrumentals as he cries “Rumpus Room” during the chorus.

Seo dances about in a cheerleader uniform, snaking on Cheetos and Takis as Andrew joins her to dance in an apartment. A strobe light moves across a crowded dresser as Seo begins to mock hitting Andrew over the head with a brick. The chaotic video pulls influence from the track, both complimenting one another.

Xiu Xiu announced their album last month, revealing that the duet album will also feature appearances from Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe, Twin Shadow and more. Along with the album announcement, Xiu Xiu shared the single “A Bottle of Rum” featuring Liz Harris, better known as Grouper.