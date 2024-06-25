Anderson .Paak Announces Fall 2024 ‘Malibu’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, Anderson .Paak and his band, Free Nationals, will play the breakout album, 2016’s Malibu, in full on an upcoming tour. The Malibu Tour will be stopping in Bend, Santa Barbara, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit and other cities. Joining the tour as special guests are jazz trumpeter Maurice Brown and the R&B duo Gawd. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

Paak released his debut album, Venice, in 2014 but he was still unknown until featuring on Dr. Dre’s 2015 comeback album, Compton. The artist made a name for himself with Malibu, and Paak has gone on to share the solo albums Oxnard and Ventura. He has also released two albums with Knxwledge as NxWorries and teamed up with Bruno Mars to form the massive duo Silk Sonic.

The Malibu Tour Dates

9-18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9-19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9-21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9-24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

9-26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

9-27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9-28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

10-2 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10-4 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10-5 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

10-8 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

10-9 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

10-11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10-13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

