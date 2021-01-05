London Grammar Announces New Album Californian Soil for April 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Lose Your Head”

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 9:43 PM

Indie pop outfit London Grammar have announced a new studio album Californian Soil, which is set to be released on April 9 via Ministry of Sound. The group have also debuted a new single called “Lose Your Head” on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show and a new music video directed by duo Zhang + Knight.

“Lose Your Head” sees frontwoman Hannah Reid floating on a raft floating above an ocean of bedsheets, donned in a white dress. The instrumental is a dramatic pop song, with a grandiose instrumental that gradually builds up suspense in the listener and a passionate vocal performance from Reid.

“Misogyny is primitive which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine,” Reid explained regarding the album. “Yet everybody has that thing. This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?”

This latest single was co-produced by electronic producer George FitzGerald, who also worked on the band’s previous single “Baby It’s You.” The group’s most recent studio album, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, came out in 2017 and also discussed Reid’s interpersonal relationships. That same year they performed at the Flow Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

Californian Soil tracklist

1. Intro

2. Californian Soil

3. Missing

4. Lose Your Head

5. Lord It’s A Feeling

6. How Does It Feel

7. Baby It’s You

8. Call Your Friends

9. All My Love

10. Talking

11. I Need The Night

12. America