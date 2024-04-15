Empire Of The Sun Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Changes”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 15th, 2024 - 3:02 PM

Empire Of The Sun shares a new single “Changes” out now via Capitol Records. This awaited track marks a triumphant rebirth after nearly eight years since their last LP.

“Changes” ushers in a new chapter for Empire of the Sun, embodying their unwavering commitment to crafting ethereal soundscapes that resonate with audiences on a profound level. With its pulsating beats and infectious melodies, the track heralds a sonic evolution while staying true to the duo’s signature style.

The iconic duo shares in a press release, “Changes was a breakthrough track for us. It felt like the moment of clarity when it became evident we were in the new era, our time of rebirth, the next chapter of Empire,”

The accompanying music video was directed by filmmaker Michael Maxxis and is an immersive journey into surreal realms. Maxxis is known for his storytelling and worked closely with the band to create a dynamic experience through the music video, to bring the duo’s vision to life. The video explores the power of imagination and the quest for self-discovery.

Empire Of The Sun has built a remarkable global reputation that sold over 5.5. Million albums around the world accumulating a staggering 7.6 billion streams.

Empire Of The Sun is a visionary Australian electronic duo consisting of Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore. Since their emergence, the duo has transformed the electronic music scene of the world, blending alternative electronica with mesmerizing visuals to create immersive experiences for their audience.