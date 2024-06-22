Dām Funk & Jay Worthy Announce Collaborative New Album Magic Hour For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “105 West”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 22nd, 2024 - 7:55 PM

Funk musician Dām Funk and rapper Jay Worthy have announced a new collaborative album, Magic Hour, which is set for release on July 12th via Empire. To promote the new album, the duo, have release a new single “105 West”, which features Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, DJ Quik, and A-Trak.

“105 West” combines Worthy’s West Coast G-Funk rhythms with Dām Funk’s electro funk and house-laded beats, this track is a celebratory tribute to the history of West Coast hip hop. The song title itself is a reference to I-105 that runs from Century Blvd. to the city of Norwalk, California. The musical contributions of Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, DJ Quik, and A-Trak also add to the track, with their own takes on modern R&B, deep house, G-Funk, and turntablism, this track adds more to the direction and presentation that Magic Hour seeks to project.

The music video for “105 West” continues this celebratory feel, with a showcase of the titular highway. Locales of the seen on the I-105 shown in full view, along with shots of lowriders, shots of clubs and raves played at abandoned factories, high street fashion, and everything synonymous with West Coast Hip Hop and gangsta rap.

The full tracklist for Magic Hour, has not been released as of yet. However, it has been confirmed that both “105 West” and “Westside” will appear on the upcoming album. More details on the full tracklist of the album, will be released at a future date.

Watch the tribute to West Coast hip hop for yourself below: