DāM-FunK Shares New Single “Cryin’ While Winnin’”

According to Stereogum, DāM-FunK has shared a new single entitled “Cryin’ While Winnin’.” The song precedes the release of Funk’s forthcoming EP Out The Way which is scheduled to arrive later this month on January 25 via Glydezone Recordings.

Back in 2021, DāM-FunK announced the release of his album Architecture III which arrived in April that year. The record arrived alongside the soothing single “Feel.” That summer, he announced another album titled Above The Fray which was released in July and accompanied by the title track. In 2023, DāM-FunK with a new project, scoring Grand Theft Auto Online. For the score, he reimagined tracks from industrial rock band HEALTH, Show Me The Body, Soulwax and more.

Speaking on the scoring process, he offered, “With this new project I am reimagining songs that have been featured in Grand Theft Auto Online over the years and it has been so inspiring to work with different styles of music and trying different mixes. It has been a pleasure to work with Rockstar Games, from doing a song with E-40 and Ariel Pink for Welcome to Los Santos to having the instrumental version of my song “Hood Pass Intact” featured, and working on the score for The Contract update for Grand Theft Auto Online featuring Dr. Dre. I’m celebrating 10 years of fun with Grand Theft Auto!”

