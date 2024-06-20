Soul Coughing Announce Summer & Fall 2024 Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

After 25 years, Soul Coughing are reuniting for a 17 date American tour beginning September 11 in San Diego, CA. The tour ends with a two-night celebration at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY on October 4 and 5. The band will also be visiting the cities Portland, Chicago, Denver, Boulder and more. Artist pre sale tickets go on sale Monday, June 24 at 10 a.m. local time, while the general on sale begins on Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m local time by visiting here.

Soul Coughing was formed in 1992 after meeting at New York’s Knitting Factory, where Doughty worked the door. A truly eclectic collection of musicians, the guys merged drum, bass, trance, rock & roll and hip hop to create a totally unique strain of music. As Doughty says: “Our music didn’t fit into the landscape then and it doesn’t now. We were super incorrect. We were messy. We were all over the place. There were moments in our career where we tried to be less different, and we always failed.”

Soul Coughing Tour Dates

9/11 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up Tavern

9/13 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

9/14 – 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

9/17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

9/18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

9/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

9/21 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

9/22 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

9/24 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

9/25 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

9/27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

9/28 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

9/29 – Boston, MA – Royale

10/3 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/4 – 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel