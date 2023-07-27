Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom Shares Soothing New Song “Yesterday in California”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 4:21 PM

Rock band Ghost of Vroom is comprised of singer and songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston and drummer Madden Klass. And now the band have shared their latest single “Yesterday In California,” which is joined by a music video directed by filmmaker and photographer Clay Patrick McBride.

“Yesterday In California” is from Ghost of Vroom’s upcoming album GHOST OF VROOM 3, which will be released by Mod y Vi Records on Friday, September 1. Pre-orders are available now.

Musically, “Yesterday In California” is a lovely ditty by how the instrumentation fills the air with a lovely harmonic musical vibe while the vocal performance serenades the ears with strong vocal tones.

Visually, the music video is great by how each scene shows the band performing “Yesterday In California” while standing in the middle of a beautiful sunset. Ghost of Vroom are a talented band and the music video will give people a chance to see how strong the band are with their music.

Produced by longtime collaborator Mario Caldato Jr., GHOST OF VROOM 3 collects a dozen new tracks built upon hard-hitting drums, eclectic hooks and Doughty’s signature brand of art-pop.