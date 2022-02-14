Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty & Sebastian Steinberg Reunite For First Time In 22 Years For Spontaneous Live Performance

Home News Lauren Floyd February 14th, 2022 - 2:21 PM

Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg graced LA Watkins Family Hour goers with a surprising duet. According to Stereogum, none of the band members have performed together since their falling out in 2000.

With the backstory of how shaky the American alternative rock band’s cohesiveness was, it’s shocking to see Steinburg pull Doughty on stage on a whim to perform with him. “There’s a bunch of trauma associated with it,” comments Doughty on the band’s breakup. “The band relationship is just so loopy. I’ve talked to people in the loopiest bands, and they’re always like, ‘Wow, you guys were really fucked up, weren’t you?'”

The two performed two Soul Coughing favorites: “Super Bon Bon” and “True Dreams of Wichita.” Before cracking a few jokes with the crowd Steinburg positions his chello while Doughty joins him on stage. The performance stood out as a calming, spoken-word experience as Doughty’s pitch carried well with Steinberg’s chello bass. Dougty released solo music in August 2021 with his project Ghost of Vroom, according to mxdwn.