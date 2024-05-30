Sony Reportedly Planning To Buy Queen’s Music Catalogue

Home News Collin Herron May 30th, 2024 - 7:06 PM

Sony is allegedly working with another investor on the purchase of Queen’s music catalog which would include hits like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Radio Gaga. This would be the largest sale of it’s kind. This sale would also include merchandising and other business opportunities.

Queen’s surviving members: Brian May, Roger Taylor, John Deacon – and the estate of Freddie Mercury are all equal shareholders in Queen Productions Ltd. This wouldn’t be the first time that Sony has bought an artists whole catalog of music, In 2021, Bruce Springsteen sold his catalogue to Sony for an estimated $500 million . In 2022, Sony got the rights to all of Bob Dylan’s catalogue in a deal.

In a statement by chairman of Sony music Rob Stringer, on nme.com, he said “The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Be on the lookout for more artists selling their catalogue to Sony in the future.