PIG Announce Fall 2024 ‘Heroin For The Damned’ North American Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

According to consequence.net, PIG has announced the Heroin for the Damned North American Tour. The upcoming trek kicks off on September 28 in Chicago and runs through November 17 in Cleveland, Ohio. The run is highlighted by gigs in Dallas, New York City, Orlando and other major markets in the U.S. and Canada. Curse Mackey and Unitcode: Machine will support on select dates.

Tickets are available through local outlets and venues Also people can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

PIG will be touring in support of their latest album Red Room, which dropped on May 17. A video for the single “Dum Dum Bullet” was recently released and features the “PIG Choir,” which includes fellow industrial luminary Chris Connelly (Revolting Cocks, Ministry) and others.

Heroin for the Damned Tour Dates

9/28 – Chicago, IL, – Metro #

9/29 – Minneapolis, MN – Cabooze #

9/30 – Des Moines, IA – Lefty’s Live Music #

10/2 – Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade #

10/3 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel #

10/4 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck #

10/5 – Denver, CO, – Kulture Music Hall #

10/6 – Salt Lake City, UT – Quarters #

10/7 – Boise, ID – Visual Arts Collective #

10/9 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s *

10/10 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon *

10/13 – Portland, OR – Dante’s *

10/15 – Sacramento, CA – Starlit Room *

10/16 – San Francisco, CA – DNA *

10/17 – San Diego, CA – Whistle Stop *

10/18 – Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave *

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One *

10/20 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock *

10/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad *

10/23 – Oklahoma City – Beer City *

10/24 – Dallas, TX – Three Links *

10/26 – Austin, TX – Elysium *

10/27 – New Orleans, LA – Santos #

10/29 – Pensacola, FL – Handlebar #

10/30 – Orlando, Fl – Handlebar #

11/1 – West Palm Beach, – FL Respectable Street #

11/2 – Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly #

11/3 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room #

11/5 – Atlanta, GA – Star Bar #

11/6 – Richmond, VA – Fallout #

11/7 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Baltimore #

11/8 – New York, NY – STIMULATE #

11/10 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power #

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Middle East #

11/13 – Quebec City, QC – L’anti Bar #

11/14 – Montreal, QC – Cabaret Fous #

11/15 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace #

11/16 – Detroit, MI – Smalls #

11/17 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern #

* = w/ Curse Mackey and Unitcode: Machine

# =w/ Unitcode: Machine

