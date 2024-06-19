Kamasi Washington Shares New Short Film For “Get Lit” Featuring Willow, George Clinton, D Smoke & More

Home News Isabella Fischer June 19th, 2024 - 7:13 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Kamasi Washington’s song, “Get Lit” is the latest release from his album Fearless Movement. The song is featured in his short film music video. Willow, George Clinton, and D Smoke are also a part of the cast.The video, directed by Washington himself, is a sleek and cinematic visual journey that complements the song’s powerful fusion of jazz, funk, and hip-hop.

According to Pitchfork, “It’d been six years since Washington’s last album: 2018’s Heaven and Earth. In the years following, he released the companion EP The Choice and his soundtrack for the Michelle Obama documentary Becoming.”

“Get Lit” is a testament to Washington’s musical versatility, blending rich saxophone melodies with rap and soulful vocals. The song addresses themes of empowerment and unity, underscored by the performances of the featured artists.

The short film transitions through various sleek and cinematic scenes, each highlighting the individual talents of the artists. It’s open to interpretation, inviting viewers to engage with its layered themes and striking visuals.

A standout moment in the video features a green tower with the word “vision” on it, accompanied by the powerful message: “We hold a vision. A demilitarized vision. An unpoliced vision. A nurtured and loved vision. And you can’t unring the bell.” This message likely refers to a collective aspiration for a more peaceful, equitable society free from violence and oppression, emphasizing the importance of nurturing and love in community building.