Down Reportedly Writing First New Music Since 2014

Down — the metal supergroup featuring singer Philip Anselmo (Pantera) and guitarists Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity) and Kirk Windstein (Crowbar) — have begun working on their first new songs after nearly 10 years.

The veteran sludge act, which also includes drummer Jimmy Bowar (Eyehategod) and bassist Pat Bruders (ex-Goatwhore), has not released any new music since unveiling the EP Down IV – Part II in May 2014.

On Thursday (December 28th), Windstein shared a photo of himself and Keenan in the studio via Facebook (see below), with the caption, “So…we kinda wrote 2 Down songs today!!!”

Back in October, Windstein comfirmed what Down’s future would be like with Anselmo playing Pantera shows again. He told the Loaded Radio podcast, “Phil’s attitude is kind of just like, ‘Look, fellas, I’m doing what I’m doing [with Pantera]. I love it. We’re killing it.’ And boy, are they. We [Crowbar] had the pleasure of playing with Pantera in Poland in early June. It was unbelievable. I mean, I laughed, I cried. My emotion was something else because I was very tight with Dimebag. It’s real — what they’re doing is real.”

He continued, “But what Phil said, ‘Hey, man, in the big picture of things, dude, I really don’t have a band. I’m doing a Pantera reunion thing.’ And of course they’re gonna do it as long as they can. I mean, I don’t blame them. Who would? You do what you’ve gotta do. And they’re killing it and doing it heartfelt for the right reasons, and I love it. But like he said, ‘Look, you are the guys.’”

As far as what fans can expect, Windstein added, “To be honest, we talked about doing like a cover-song EP. But we threw around like a hundred songs and we can’t pick and choose any of them. So, to me, it’s easier to just go, ‘Hey, guys, let’s get in the fucking room and just write some shit.’ Come out with six songs and do an EP. So I hope that that’s what happens.”

According to Windstein’s new social post, it appears that Down have at least two songs ready to record, with more to come.

Meanwhile, Anselmo will be quite busy with Pantera next year. The re-formed outfit, created by Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde, and Charlie Benante, will embark on an early 2024 North American tour with special guests Lamb of God, and continue to support Metallica on select shows of the latter’s “M72 World Tour.” Tickets to Pantera’s upcoming dates are available here.

