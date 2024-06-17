Scooter Braun Announces Retirement From Artist Management After 23 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

According to consequence.net, Earlier today Scooter Braun announced his retirement from artist management, which closes book one of the most successful runs of artist representation in recent music history. Over his 23 year career in artist management, Braun represented Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Dicky, Tori Kelly, Kanye West and many more. But Braun’s reputation increased when his holding company purchased the master recordings to Taylor Swift’s first six albums as part of a larger acquisition of Big Machine Label Group.

The following year,Braun sold Swift‘s discography to an investment fund for around $300 million. The deal inspired Swift to re-record her first six albums in order to own her music, which caused the artist to be in complete control of her finances and the way her music is being used.

In his letter, Braun says: “23 years. 23 years. That’s how long I have been a music manager. 23 years ago a 19 year old kid started managing an artist named Cato in Atlanta, GA and my journey began. Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of. I have been blessed to have had a Forrest Gump-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen. I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?'”

The letter continues with: “It’s a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question “who would I be without them?” I was really just 19 years old when I started. So for my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known. But as my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose. The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role.”

“In this next chapter I have been honored to join as a board member of Hybe and serve as the CEO of Hybe America. My brilliant partner these past 3 years, Chairman Bang [Si-Hyuk], has a vision I truly believe in. But even beyond that he has become a true friend who understands where I must be in my life these days. And that is a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.” said Braun.

The letter ends with: “This chapter has come to an end. But the great Berry Gordy once told me young man, it never ends the way you wanted, but it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen. That wisdom has proven to be correct. I never saw how this chapter would end, hell, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it. I made my plan… but it turns out I like God’s plan better. Cheers!