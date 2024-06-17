Redd Kross Shares Dynamic New Single & Video “I’ll Take Your Word For It”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 17th, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Redd Kross has shared their new single, “I’ll Take Your Word For It,” which is a perfect blast of ‘60s shaded harmony and guitar tangle. The single is accompanied by a Steve Appleford directed music video that is filmed outdoors in front the iconic Hollywood sign. While talking about the tune, Steven McDonald says: “‘I’ll Take Your Word For It’ although based on real events it is not about any specific person. It’s an amalgamation of several types, that so-called friend that always seems to bring up the ex, or perhaps a working relationship that ended poorly despite your best and most earnest attempts at civility. ‘Are you my friend, are you my foe? I don’t know.”

In regards to the music video, McDonald adds: “The video I suppose offers one possible antidote for this situation. When you’re contemplating telling your nemesis to take a hike, maybe it’s smarter to put on your best suit, matching bass, and matching band (if you’re as lucky as I am) and take a hike yourself. That’s what I did and it made me feel so much better. And with that I’ll say check out ‘I’ll Take Your Word For It.’ We hope you dig it.”

“I’ll Take Your Word For It” appears on the band’s upcoming album, Redd Kross, which comes out June 28 on In the Red. The band will be touring following the album release.

