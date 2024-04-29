mxdwn Music

Redd Kross Announces New Self-Titled Album For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Candy Coloured Catastrophe”

April 29th, 2024 - 5:18 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

 Redd Kross has announced a new double album that is packed with 18 songs yet and will be released on June 28 through In The Red Records.These years of joyful service to rock’n’roll have seen Redd Kross evolve into a killer pop-rock concern, dealing in dayglo power chords, choruses as tall as skyscrapers, a lyric sheet thick with acid couplets and arch pop cultural references their loyal following will gobble up like quaaludes. 

The announcement of Redd Kross is accompanied by the lead singleCandy Coloured Catastrophe,” which comes with a video directed by Gilbert Trejo. The song opens the album with the perfect vibe, which is an itchy, unforgettable acid pop nugget taking impish swings at what Steven describes as “the fine arts career of a well-known pop star who we love-love-love, and also love to make fun of.” “Our message is, ‘What is art?’,” adds Jeff. “Who gets to decide? And maybe these rock-stars who suddenly decide they’re fine artists and Hollywood actors who decide they’re punk-rock singers should, you know, stay in their lane.”

Redd Kross Track List

  1. Candy Coloured Catastrophe
  2. Stunt Queen
  3. The Main Attraction
  4. Canción Enojada
  5. Good Times Propaganda Band
  6. What’s In It For You?
  7. I’ll Take Your Word For It
  8. Terrible Band
  9. Stuff
  10. Back Of The Cave
  11. Too Good To Be True
  12. Way Too Happy
  13. Simple Magic
  14. The Witches’ Stand
  15. Lay Down And Die
  16. The Shaman’s Disappearing Robe
  17. Emanuelle Insan
  18. Born Innocent

 

