Redd Kross Share Stirring New Single & Video “Born Innocent”

Madeline Chaffer May 22nd, 2024 - 5:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Redd Kross has released the next single for their upcoming album, titled “Born Innocent.”

Guitarist Jeff McDonald describes this song as “the Cliff Notes version of our formation.” He elaborates in a recent press release that “It was the first song we wrote for the album, and actually we wrote it for the documentary, Born Innocent.”

The documentary McDonald mentions, Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story, was directed by Andrew Reich. Clips from the documentary are featured in the “Born Innocent” music video.

The release of this new album, titled Redd Kross, will be released on June 28th, which is just in time to celebrate the band’s 45th anniversary.

