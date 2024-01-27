KMFDM Shares Vintage Music Video For New Single “Airhead”

Home News Nyah Hamilton January 27th, 2024 - 8:27 PM

KMFDM has shared a new vintage music video for a new single titled “Airhead.” Ahead of their new album titled “Let Go” released February 2nd.

KMFDM is a German industrial rock band formed in 1984 by Sascha Konietzko and Udo Sturm. The band’s name stands for “Kein Mehrheit Für Die Mitleid,” which translates to “No Pity for the Majority.” They are known for their politically charged lyrics and fusion of industrial, dance, and metal music. The band has released several studio albums and hit singles, including “Juke Joint Jezebel” and “Godlike.” KMFDM has collaborated with other industrial and rock musicians, including Pigface, Nine Inch Nails, and Marilyn Manson. The band is known for their dedicated fan base and has been influential in the industrial music scene. The single is a classic rock song with a simple message that is sure to hook their listeners.

The press release, “Hot on the heels of the release of KMFDM’s first single, the banger ‘LET GO,’ from the forthcoming album of the same name—set to be released on Metropolis Records on 2.2.2024—comes their second single, “AIRHEAD.” Defying all common definitions and shredding all preconceived notions about who or what KMFDM is or isn’t genre-wise, on their second offering, the band delivers a unique gem that lyrically harkens back to growing up in America during the 70s and 80s. It’ll have you reminiscing with a wink and a laugh as Lucia Cifarelli delivers the opening lines”