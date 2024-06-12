The Killers Cover Erasure’s “A Little Respect” & Play “Andy, You’re A Star” For First Time Since 2018

Home News Skylar Jameson June 12th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

On Friday, June 7, The Killers performed a gig announced earlier this week at New York’s 575-capacity venue, Bowery Ballroom, to Celebrate 20 years of Hot Fuss.



As reported by Stereogum, The Killers performed their song “Andy, You’re A Star” for the first time since 2018. They also covered Erasure’s song, “A Little Respect,” which previously sparked controversy when The Killers’ song “Boy” was accused of ripping off this Erasure song.



The Killers’ performance of “Andy, You’re a Star”:

“A Little Respect” performance:

The performance of these two songs comes shortly after The Killers were announced as headliners at the now-canceled Suddenly Little Thrills Festival, supposed to take place this year in September, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.