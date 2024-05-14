mxdwn Music

Sudden Little Thrills Cancels Inaugural 2024 Festival

May 14th, 2024 - 11:36 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to cbsnews.com, organizers of the Sudden Little Thrills Music Fest posted a message their website saying the show, which was set to take place in early September, will not be happening this year. The message cites “circumstances beyond our control” and tickets will be refunded. The festival was to feature three stages set up at Hazelwood Green, which is nestled between Mill 19 and the Monongahela River.

