Sudden Little Thrills Cancels Inaugural 2024 Festival

The statement on the festival’s website states: “We were excited to bring a new, world-class music festival to Pittsburgh; however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills Festival weill not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.”

SZA, The Killers, St. Vincent, Melanie Martinez, Hippo Campus, Lupe Fiasco, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Del Water Gap and Pittsburgh’s own Girl Talk were scheduled to perform at the event.

