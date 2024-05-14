Sudden Little Thrills Cancels Inaugural 2024 Festival

According to cbsnews.com, organizers of the Sudden Little Thrills Music Fest posted a message their website saying the show, which was set to take place in early September, will not be happening this year. The message cites “circumstances beyond our control” and tickets will be refunded. The festival was to feature three stages set up at Hazelwood Green, which is nestled between Mill 19 and the Monongahela River.
The inaugural Sudden Little Thrills will no longer take place in 2024, as the event has announced its cancellation. pic.twitter.com/Wz0zYRb6WN
— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) May 14, 2024
The statement on the festival’s website states: “We were excited to bring a new, world-class music festival to Pittsburgh; however, due to circumstances beyond our control, the Sudden Little Thrills Festival weill not take place in 2024. Tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets will be automatically refunded in as little as 30 days to the original method of payment.”
SZA, The Killers, St. Vincent, Melanie Martinez, Hippo Campus, Lupe Fiasco, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Del Water Gap and Pittsburgh’s own Girl Talk were scheduled to perform at the event.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna