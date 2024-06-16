Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 16th, 2024 - 4:34 PM

Me First & the Gimme Gimmes

Cover punk band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, have announced U.S tour dates for this summer. The tour is to promote their new album ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera!. The album features a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” that was released in anticipation of the album’s release. The album is jam-packed with punk-rock covers of classic songs.

Also, the new album is the band’s first release since their last album Ruin Johnny’s Bar Mitzvah debut. This makes ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! the band’s first album release in 20 years. Additionally, the album features a punk cover of 1976 classic “Dancing Queen,” originally written and performed by Abba.

The tour will feature Jake Kiley of the band Strung Out, taking over guitar duties for Joey Cape, the band’s original guitarist. Though, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will also be featured at the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival on Labor Day weekend, this year.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Summer 2024 Tour Dates:

21 Jun 2024 in Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival

22 Jun 2024 in Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival

23 Jun 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland @ Saal, Dynamo

26 Jun 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof Wiesbaden

27 Jun 2024 in Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island

28 Jun 2024 in Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien

29 Jun 2024 in Geiselwind, Germany @ Mission Ready

30 Jun 2024 in Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air

2 Jul 2024 in Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

3 Jul 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium @ BOLWERK

4 Jul 2024 in Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

6 Jul 2024 in Hunxe, Germany @ Ruhrpott Rodeo

14 Aug 2024 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

15 Aug 2024 in Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

17 Aug 2024 in Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

19 Aug 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

21 Aug 2024 in Denver, CO @ The Summit

22 Aug 2024 in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

23 Aug 2024 in Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

24 Aug 2024 in Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

27 Aug 2024 in Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

28 Aug 2024 in San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

30 Aug 2024 in Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

1 Sep 2024 in Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

2 Sep 2024 in Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

3 Sep 2024 in Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

5 Sep 2024 in Chico, CA @ Senator Theater

6 Sep 2024 in San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom