Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Cover punk band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, have announced U.S tour dates for this summer. The tour is to promote their new album ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera!. The album features a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” that was released in anticipation of the album’s release. The album is jam-packed with punk-rock covers of classic songs.
Also, the new album is the band’s first release since their last album Ruin Johnny’s Bar Mitzvah debut. This makes ¡Blow it…at Madison’s Quinceañera! the band’s first album release in 20 years. Additionally, the album features a punk cover of 1976 classic “Dancing Queen,” originally written and performed by Abba.
The tour will feature Jake Kiley of the band Strung Out, taking over guitar duties for Joey Cape, the band’s original guitarist. Though, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will also be featured at the Bumbershoot Arts and Music Festival on Labor Day weekend, this year.
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes Summer 2024 Tour Dates:
21 Jun 2024 in Scheessel, Germany @ Hurricane Festival
22 Jun 2024 in Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany @ Southside Festival
23 Jun 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland @ Saal, Dynamo
26 Jun 2024 in Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof Wiesbaden
27 Jun 2024 in Leipzig, Germany @ Conne Island
28 Jun 2024 in Vienna, Austria @ Arena Wien
29 Jun 2024 in Geiselwind, Germany @ Mission Ready
30 Jun 2024 in Ysselsteyn, NL @ Jera On Air
2 Jul 2024 in Paris, France @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
3 Jul 2024 in Kortrijk, Belgium @ BOLWERK
4 Jul 2024 in Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
6 Jul 2024 in Hunxe, Germany @ Ruhrpott Rodeo
14 Aug 2024 in Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
15 Aug 2024 in Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
17 Aug 2024 in Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
19 Aug 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
21 Aug 2024 in Denver, CO @ The Summit
22 Aug 2024 in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
23 Aug 2024 in Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
24 Aug 2024 in Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
27 Aug 2024 in Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
28 Aug 2024 in San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
30 Aug 2024 in Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
1 Sep 2024 in Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
2 Sep 2024 in Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
3 Sep 2024 in Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
5 Sep 2024 in Chico, CA @ Senator Theater
6 Sep 2024 in San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
7 Sep 2024 in Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre