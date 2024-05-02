Me First And The Gimme Gimmes Give Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” A Punk Makeover

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 5:38 PM

Me First & the Gimme Gimmes

Me First And The Gimme Gimmes have shared their version of Olivia Rodrigo‘s song “Good 4 U,” which is filled with killer punk music that will leave some listeners singing and dancing along while the music is blaring from their speakers. While talking about the song, the band’s frontman Spike Slawson says: “”Since our usual audience is, well, decidedly not 15. We felt obligated to learn a song from this whole new… millennium thing. After deep reflection and questionable late-night pop radio binges, we determined ‘Good 4 U’ perfectly captured our band’s values, integrity, and, uh, musical stylings.”

Twenty years after Me First and the Gimme Gimmes ruined Johnny’s Bar Mitzvah, punk rock’s premier cover band is back to wreak havoc on another important coming of age ceremony. This time, as the album title reveals, it was a Quinceañera. Nobody attending had ever heard of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes before and nobody knew what to expect.

“It was really tense for me going out to no applause and to people actually walking away when we were playing. A Quinceañera is a very celebrated and important event, not just in a young girl’s life, but in the whole family’s. Mom and Dad were great, but it took the uncles a little while to warm up to me and our off-color jokes, though I think eventually they got it. Our process is to cast the line out and bring people to the point of and beyond outward expressions of displeasure like booing, and then hopefully reel them back in by the end of the set.” said Slawson.