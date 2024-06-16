Louise Post Shares New Single “You Get High”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 16th, 2024 - 12:30 PM

Former member of alternative rock band Veruca Salt and current member of Veyls, Louise Post has released a new solo single titled, “You Get High.” The new song is self-produced by Post. Stereogum describes the track as, “…a charged-up alt-rock jam…” Stereogum also goes on to highlight the song’s ability to combine big hooks with a difficult-to-master churning guitar sound. The new song comes about a year after she released her debut solo album Sleepwalker, which included the vulnerable track “God I Know.”



Throughout the week, Post has posted black and white selfies to Instagram to promote the release of “You Get High.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Post (@louiselightnerpost)



“You Get High” is available to be listened to now:



<a href="https://louisepost.bandcamp.com/track/you-get-high">You Get High by Louise Post</a>