Louise Post Shares New Single “You Get High”

Former member of alternative rock band Veruca Salt and current member of Veyls, Louise Post has released a new solo single titled, “You Get High.” The new song is self-produced by Post. Stereogum describes the track as, “…a charged-up alt-rock jam…” Stereogum also goes on to highlight the song’s ability to combine big hooks with a difficult-to-master churning guitar sound. The new song comes about a year after she released her debut solo album Sleepwalker, which included the vulnerable track “God I Know.”
Throughout the week, Post has posted black and white selfies to Instagram to promote the release of “You Get High.”
“You Get High” is available to be listened to now:
“You Get High,” as well as the rest of Post’s discography is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.