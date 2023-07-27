Louise Post Sings with Vulnerability in Music Video for Song “God I Know”

Home News James Reed July 27th, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Today, Louise Post – of seminal band Veruca Salt – is unveiling the video for “God I know” from her debut solo album Sleepwalker. A delicate black and white video shot in one-take has post’s yearning by looking to the camera with a vibrating ocean tide. The imagery is treated with intimacy to match the fragile track from the record.

Released this year, Sleepwalker, Sleepwalker, produced by Matt Drenik (Lions, Battleme), is a classic combination of Post’s ability to weave intricate lyrical tapestries with undeniable, hook-heavy melodies. With the help of Robin Holden as the primary drummer/engineer, Louise and Matt traded off instruments and welcomed a larger cast of talented musicians to help fil out the sound. With their combined efforts, they built the textures that she felt the songs needed, which ultimately formed Sleepwalker.

“God I know” dives into the lyrics immediately. Post sings about what it’s like to be in the “shadow” of the almighty deity. She sings about where God wants her to go and that she’s sorry for not being a “better example” and “a better hero”. She states that she’s afraid of the day ahead, a relatable mood. “God I know what it’s like to wake up scared of the day ahead. God I know what its like to want to stay in bed and sorry I’m not a better example a better human a better hero”.

Post hums a tune in the middle of the song. “And I know what it’s like to be betrayed by the ones I…”. Cut to a drum solo. “Love or cherish bear my heart to be embarrassed be afraid to look them in the eyes to say I’m through”. The post sings about the lack of closure one may have with a former friend. It could be many instances; that is the beauty of this song. She literally fades away as the song ends.