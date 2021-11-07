Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen And Dave Okumu Release Collaborative New Album The Solution Is Restless

Home News Megan Heenan November 7th, 2021 - 6:38 AM

The new joint album The Solution is Restless featuring Joan As Police Woman, Tony Allen and Dave Okumu is a collection of the artist’s time spent in a Parisian studio. The record surrounds the recent passing of Allen, including recordings from before and after his death.

Joan Wasser of Joan As Police Woman spoke on what recording the album was like. “My old friend and fierce musician Dave Okumu joined Tony and me in a Parisian studio, where we improvised, untethered by form or tempo. I left with the tapes without knowing exactly how I’d use them.”

Wasser also recounts the recording experience following Allen’s death. “‘Get My Bearings’, which features Damon Albarn on vocals, was written shortly after Tony’s death. It’s an evocation of the incredibly thin membrane between life and death. The idea of “mysticism” is the only way to describe it. My intellect cannot place death. It’s what floats beyond where the music resides.”

Featured on the album’s tracklist is Wasser’s recent release “Take Me To Your Leader.” The album’s title is a lyric from her release back in September, “Geometry Of You.”

The Solution Is Restless Tracklist

01. The Barbarian

02. Get My Bearings

03. Take Me To Your Leader

04. Masquerader

05. Dinner Date

06. Enter The Dragon

07. Geometry Of You

08. The Love Has Got Me

09. Perfect Shade Of Blue

10. Reaction