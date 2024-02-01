Beth Gibbons Teases New Solo Album Lives Outgrown

Home News Cait Stoddard February 1st, 2024 - 1:12 PM

According to sterogum.com, Beth Gibbons is the singer for Portishead, a group that has released a grand total of three albums since 1994. The most recent of those albums is Third, which came out 16 years ago. Outside of Portishead, Gibbons teamed up with former Talk Talk bassist Paul Webb to release Out Of Season.

Gibbons has also made a 2019 recording of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony No. 3 with the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra and now, it appears that the artist is finally getting ready to release her first ever solo album. Back in 2013, Gibbons announced that she had signed a solo deal with Domino Records and as of this morning, the artist shared a handwritten note about her new music, as well as a photo of a hand-drawn CD cover with the title Lives Outgrown.

In the note, Gibbons writes: “Hi, it’s been a while but finally along with Domino I am able to offer some new music very soon… I wanted to draw away from breakbeats and snares, focusing on the woody fabric of timbres away from the sugary addiction of high frequencies that satisfy like sugar and salt.”

The artist continues with: “It has been a long journey and spans over a decade, it’s called Lives Outgrown. As usual it reflects what’s been going on with me internally, my 50’s have brought forward a new yet older horizon. It has been a time of farewells to family, friends and even to who I was before, the lyrics mirroring my anxieties and sleepless nighttime ruminations, hence ‘Lives Outgrown’. Not just because of the way we travel through emotional or psychological transitions in our lives but relating more to the time we leave this planet and our motion into the unknown. Something I fear but just need to try and celebrate as a moment approaching, gifting the ability to grow beyond the restraints of this physical world.”