Johnny Cash’s Estate Releases 1968 Cover Of Bob Dylan’s Hit “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” Ahead Of Upcoming Live Album

In anticipation for the Johnny Cash’s forthcoming live album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968, his cover of Dylan’s “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” from that special evening is being released to the public for the first time. According to consequence.net “Throughout his career, Johnny Cash was a noted fan of Bob Dylan, often incorporating a cover of one of the latter’s songs into his live performances.”

“Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” originally appeared on 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan as a spare acoustic number with just Dylan’s voice, guitar, and harmonica. Notably, the audio engineer at The Carousel Ballroom that evening was Owsley “Bear” Stanley, known for his work with The Grateful Dead and pioneering the “wall of sound”; as a result, this recording of “Don’t Think Twice It’s All Right” is clear and robust.

Listen to “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” here:

Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom April 24, 1968 is due out October 29th. Aside from streaming, it’ll also be available in double-CD and double-LP formats. The physical editions come with new essays by Cash’s son, John, as well as Stanley’s son Starfinder, The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools. You can preorder here.