SBTRKT Releases Hypnotic New Single “No Intention” ft. LEILAH Ahead of New Album Release

Home News Dita Dimone May 3rd, 2023 - 3:19 AM

SBTRKT, the British musician and producer, just released a hypnotic new single titled “No Intention.” The track features the sultry vocals of LEILAH and serves as a preview of what’s to come on SBTRKT’s upcoming album.

With its infectious beat and atmospheric production, “No Intention” showcases SBTRKT’s ability to blend different musical genres and create something fresh and engaging. Fans of electronic, indie, and R&B music alike are sure to appreciate this exciting new production. Check out ‘No Intention’ now.

The Track is a captivating and mesmerizing addition to the artist’s diverse discography. The song’s pulsating beat and haunting vocals draw the listener in, building towards a satisfying crescendo that leaves you wanting more.

With this release, SBTRKT once again proves that he is a master of crafting hypnotic and immersive soundscapes that transport the audience to another world. Fans of his previous work will not be disappointed by this latest offering, and newcomers to his music will undoubtedly be left eager to explore more of his impressive catalog.

SBTRKT The Rat Road Tracklist:

1. REMNANT

2. WAITING FT. TEEZO TOUCHDOWN

3. RAIN CRUSH

4. DAYS GO BY FT. TORO Y MOI

5. L.F.O. FT. SAMPHA & GEORGE RILEY

6. CREEPIN’ INTERLUDE

7. LIMITLESS FT. LEILAH & SAMPHA

8. GO TO GROUND

9. WASTED FT. ANNA OF THE NORTH

10. COPPA FT. KAI-ISAIAH JAMAL

11. YOU, LOVE

12. DON’T LET

13. NO INTENTION FT. LEILAH

14. FORWARD FT. LEILAH

15. D DOUBLE E INTERLUDE

16. YOU BROKE MY HEART BUT IMMA FIX IT

17. PALM READER

18. DRIFT FT. LEILAH

Live Dates:

May 25th – London, UK @ HERE at Outernet (SOLD OUT)

June 7th – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 13th – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

June 14th – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey