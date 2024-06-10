Iron & Wine Share Cinematic New Video “All In Good Time”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 10th, 2024 - 12:38 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Light Verse is the new 10 track Iron & Wine album that features many highlights but none brighter than the Fiona Apple duet “All in Good Time,” which has been embraced by fans of both artists. The official video translates the narrative of the two protagonists in the song through the eyes of a couple finding love in cinema and dance, with the help of some mischievous kids upending their day. The video is like Singing In The Rain meets The Breakfast Club.

The “All in Good Time” video is being released ahead of the North American leg of Iron & Wine’s previously announced Light Verse headlining tour, which begins this Friday, June 14 in Milwaukee at the Pabst Theatre and currently runs through Saturday, August 24 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman. The artist will be joined each night by the Emmy Award winning performance collective, design studio, film and video production company Manual Cinema.

Founded in Chicago in 2010 by Drew Dir, Sarah Fornace, Ben Kauffman, Julia Miller and Kyle Vegter, Manual Cinema combines handmade shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, and innovative sound and music to create immersive stories for stage and screen.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna