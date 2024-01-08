Carnifex & Cattle Decapitation Announce Spring 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News James Reed January 8th, 2024 - 6:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex combine for a Spring 2024 co-headlining US tour. The “Chaos & Carnage” performances will be supported by Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.

The extreme metal acts will kick off the tour on April 30th in Mesa, Arizona, and conclude on May 26th in Las Vegas. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates will start Thursday (January 11th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SPOTLIGHT, followed by a general Ticketmaster on-sale on Friday (January 12th).

Cattle Decapitation are touring in support of last year’s Terrasite, which landed at No. 13 on Heavy Consequence‘s 30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2023. Carnifex released their latest album, Necromanteum, in October 2023.

See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.

Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 Tour Dates:

04/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

05/02 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live

05/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

05/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

05/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

05/14 – Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center

05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

05/16 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

05/17 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater

05/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

05/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues