Carnifex & Cattle Decapitation Announce Spring 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex combine for a Spring 2024 co-headlining US tour. The “Chaos & Carnage” performances will be supported by Rivers of Nihil, Humanity’s Last Breath, The Zenith Passage, Vitriol, and Face Yourself.
The extreme metal acts will kick off the tour on April 30th in Mesa, Arizona, and conclude on May 26th in Las Vegas. A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates will start Thursday (January 11th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code SPOTLIGHT, followed by a general Ticketmaster on-sale on Friday (January 12th).
Fans can also look for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
Cattle Decapitation are touring in support of last year’s Terrasite, which landed at No. 13 on Heavy Consequence‘s 30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2023. Carnifex released their latest album, Necromanteum, in October 2023.
See the full list of dates below, and pick up tickets here.
Cattle Decapitation and Carnifex 2024 Tour Dates:
04/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
05/02 – Austin, TX @ Come & Take It Live
05/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
05/04 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
05/06 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
05/08 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch
05/11 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
05/12 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
05/14 – Liverpool, NY @ Sharkey’s Event Center
05/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground
05/16 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
05/17 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
05/18 – Chicago, IL @ WC Social Club
05/20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theater
05/23 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
05/25 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues