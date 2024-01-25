Carnifex Shares Intense New Video For “Torn In Two”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 4:50 PM

Deathcore juggernaut Carnifex released their latest album, Necromanteum, last fall followed by a U.S. run in support of the new music. Continuing the momentum, the band is kicking off the new year with a music video for the single “Torn In Two.”

Directed by Tyler Kosec and Nox Nohi, each video scene shows Carnifex dazzling people’s minds with their live performance of “Torn In Two.” Other than the gnarly music, the video gives audiences a chance to see who Carnifex are as a band,

While speaking about the song, Carnifex ‘s Scott Ian Lewis states: “We had an amazing time on the Necromanteum US tour and we’re happy to catch some of the good times on that tour in this ‘Torn In Two’ music video.”

