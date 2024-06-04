Eivor Shares Fierce New Single “UPP ÚR ØSKUNI / RISE FROM THE ASHES”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

On her new album ENN, Eivør leans heavier into electronic beats and cosmic orchestration and now the artist grounds her latest artistic leap in the comforts of home. On “UPP ÚR ØSKUNI / RISE FROM THE ASHES”, Eivør pays a loving tribute to all the strong women in her life while exploring the dark new depths of her music.

The song does not begin with synthetic shimmers but a drum toll that echoes with the ominous force of an ancient spirit waking from deep inside cave. The best part about the ditty is how the artist growls from the pit of her throat, conjuring a devilishly anthemic guitar riff that bounds to enchant the hordes at this year’s Hellfest.

While talking about her latest tune, Eivør says: “When I was writing ‘UPP ÚR ØSKUNI / RISE FROM THE ASHES’, I imagined a coven of witches, past and present, chanting to each other across the chasms of time. That mental image will forever be seared into our cultural memory by the song’s positively bewitching video, which was created by a wickedly talented team of women.”

Eivør comes from one of the smallest places on the planet. She grew up in a village of 400 people, tucked away among the Faroe Islands. She now performs on the world’s biggest stages such as the UEFA Champions League, The Game Awards and Red Rocks.