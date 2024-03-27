EIVØR Announces New Album ENN For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Jarðartrá”

Home News Madeline Chaffer March 27th, 2024 - 9:34 PM

Eivør has already made great strides in her career over the past few years, with her music being featured in the hit Netflix series, The Last Kingdom, and the video game, God of War: Ragnarök. Now, she’s taking the next step as she announces the release of her brand new album, ENN, and the first single off the album, titled “Jarðartrá.”

This is far from the singer’s first album, since she has been producing music for over 20 years. but according to a recent press release, ENN will be leaning into a different, bolder side to Eivør’s music that we haven’t seen before. The singer herself describes this album as “the most nuanced and experimental album that I’ve created to date.” She described her inspiration behind the creation of the album, saying, “I wanted to explore the links between humanity and nature; the primal urges of the heart, the undying desires of the human flesh and the endless struggle we choose to endure in order to achieve our goals. All of this goes on while our planet hurtles through space, setting the stage for our battlegrounds, but also our sanctuaries. Because even though there is an unyielding tide of destruction at the core of this journey, there are also oases of hope and comfort lingering within its blue embrace. The earth speaks out, and the heart listens.”

The lead single, “Jarðartrá,” is already demonstrating just that. Eivør describes the song in a recent press release, commenting, “When I wrote this song, I envisioned the earth in its rawest elements: oceans, volcanoes, storms, soil. We all have echoes of these elements within us, but maybe we tend to forget that we are part of nature and its endless circle of decay and growth.”

ENN Tracklist:

1. Ein Klóta

2. Jarðartrá

3. Hugsi Bert Um Teg

4. Purpurhjarta

5. ENN

6. Lívsandin

7. Upp Úr Øskuni

8. Gaia (5:10)

It sounds like Eivør is eager and excited for this new chapter in her career, and so are we!