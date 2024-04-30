Eivør Shares Dreamy New Single & Video “Hugsi Bert Um Teg/Still Just You”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 30th, 2024 - 3:45 PM

Eivør for her thunderous Nordic drumming and operatic throat singing. But her upcoming twelfth album marks a bold new venture in her two decades long musical journey. And now, the artist has shared the latest tune “Hugsi Bert Um Teg/Still Just You,” is a celestial swoon of dream pop that can get stuck in everyone’s head, whether they are out tearing up the dance floor or tossing and turning in bed.

While talking about her latest song, Eivør says: “I usually spend A LOT of time writing my songs. Months, sometimes even years. But ‘Hugsi Bert Um Teg/Still Just You,’ is one of those songs that just came rushing out, as if it had been locked away somewhere inside of her, just waiting for the right key. Her new Prophet-5 synthesizer had hardly made it out of the box before she hammered out the songs lighter-than-air melody, which dances like the colors of the milky way. When it finally arrived, I unwrapped it with all the restraint of a child at Christmas”

The artist comes from a village of 400 people, which is tucked away amidst the heavy winters and bright summers of the Faroe Islands. But over the past two decades, she has covered a lot of stylistic ground. As a young teen, Eivør played in rock and jazz bands. By the time she turned 17, she had already released her first album of folk songs and nabbed two Icelandic Music Awards.