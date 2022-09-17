John Lydon Claims Sex Pistols Members Are Trying To ‘Cash In’ On Queen’s Death, Steve Jones & Paul Cook Deny Claims

Home News Gracie Chunes September 17th, 2022 - 11:19 AM

Despite writing the lyrics to The Sex Pistols’ famous single “God Save the Queen,” including the line “She ain’t no human being,” John Lydon has been rather nice to Queen Elizabeth II in the wake of her death last week. After paying tribute, he has now condemned use of that song in regards to her death, and claims that his estranged Sex Pistols bandmates have approved requests to do just that. “John Lydon wishes to distance himself from any Sex Pistols activity which aims to cash in on Queen Elizabeth II’s death,” reads a statement on his website. “The musicians in the band and their management have approved a number of requests against John’s wishes on the basis of the majority court-ruling agreement.”

“John wrote the lyrics to this historical song, and while he has never supported the monarchy, he feels that the family deserves some respect in this difficult time, as would be expected for any other person or family when someone close to them has died,” the statement concludes.

The other members of the Sex Pistols have responded to Lydon via a statement: “We cannot understand what he would be referring to. Other than a couple requests for use of imagery or audio in news reports on The Queen and her impact on culture, there’s nothing new relating to ‘God Save The Queen’ being promoted or released in any way.” While Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Glen Matlock made references to the Queen on social media shortly after her death, neither have commented again. (Brooklyn Vegan)