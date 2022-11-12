Paul Cook Says There’s “No Chance” Of Sex Pistols Reunion

Home News Gracie Chunes November 12th, 2022 - 10:55 AM

Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook says there is absolutely no chance of a reunion. “I think we’re too old to be singing ‘Anarchy In The UK’ at our age anyway. It wouldn’t feel right!” said Cook. The drummer claims he would not want to do any kind of reunion after the Sex Pistols court case last year anyway.

Cook and the band’s guitarist, Steve Jones, took John Lydon, the Sex Pistols frontman, to court after he refused to license the group’s music for use in Danny Boyle’s biopic series Pistol. Cook and Jones won the lawsuit and it is said to have left Lydon in “financial ruin.”

Cook recalled memories of the Sex Pistols 1996 reunion, stating that it started off great, but that “a lot of old resentments came up between band members along the way, and it deteriorated slowly over the course of a year,” and it was not much fun toward the end. Cook said he regrets never making a second album in the band, and that they started discussing ideas in ’96, but it didn’t come together. (NME)