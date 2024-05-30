Washed Out Shares Minimalist New Single “Running Away”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2024 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

On June 28, Sub Pop will release Washed Out‘s fifth and most audacious album, Notes From a Quiet Life. The music of Washed Out has always levitated over a timeless frontier where people can sense it in the artist‘s immersive, amorphous vocals, expansive soundscapes and wistful storytelling. Following the previously released Notes From A Quiet Life, a Documentary that was shot earlier this year and Directed by Kristian Melom, comes the new single “Running Away.”

While talking about his latest tune, Ernest Greene says: “Starting work on a new album often means a lot of failed experiments. Basically, I’m just waiting around until I stumble into something new that I can build an album concept around. For NFAQL, that song was ‘Running Away.’ It had all of the ingredients that ended up shaping the aesthetic for the album: a more minimal arrangement, sonic clarity, and more of an emphasis on classic songwriting technique.”

Additionally, Washed Out has announced live shows to support his forthcoming record, with festival appearances at Sundown Festival and Twilight Concert Series in June and Day In Day Out in July. North American Headline shows to follow in August.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford