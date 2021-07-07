Washed Out Announces Early 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber July 7th, 2021 - 3:02 PM

After releasing his fourth album Purple Moon last year in August, chillwave artist Washed out, whose real name is Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr., has now announced he will be touring again, according to Brooklynvegan.com. This will be the bands first tour since 2017, after releasing Mister Mellow.

The tour is set to start on January 10th in Ashville, NC, at Orange Peel and will conclude on February 12th in Atlanta, GA, at The Eastern. The entire tour will have 24 dates and stretches across North America. The tour will include stops in Austin, TX at Empire (01/14), Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern Theatre (01/20), and Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel (02/07).

Not only did Washed Out release tour dates, but also the remix to the Purple Moon track, “Too Late,” by Buscabulla. Check it out below.

2022 Tour Dates:

01/10 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

01/11 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

01/13 Houston, TX – Stereo Live

01/14 Austin, TX – Empire

01/15 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theatre

01/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

01/18 San Diego, CA – The Observatory

01/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre

01/21 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

01/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency

01/24 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

01/25 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market

01/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Gallery

01/29 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

01/31 Minneapolis, MN – USA Fine Line

02/01 Chicago, IL – Metro

02/03 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Theatre

02/04 Montreal, QC – L’Astral

02/05 Boston, MA – Paradise

02/07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

02/09 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

02/10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

02/11 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

02/12 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Photo credit: Brett Padelford