Washed Out Announces Early 2022 Tour Dates

After releasing his fourth album Purple Moon last year in August, chillwave artist Washed out, whose real name is Ernest Weatherly Greene Jr., has now announced he will be touring again, according to Brooklynvegan.com. This will be the bands first tour since 2017, after releasing Mister Mellow.
The tour is set to start on January 10th in Ashville, NC, at Orange Peel and will conclude on February 12th in Atlanta, GA, at The Eastern. The entire tour will have 24 dates and stretches across North America. The tour will include stops in Austin, TX at Empire (01/14), Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern Theatre (01/20), and Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel (02/07).
Not only did Washed Out release tour dates, but also the remix to the Purple Moon track, “Too Late,” by Buscabulla. Check it out below.
2022 Tour Dates:
01/10 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
01/11 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01/13 Houston, TX – Stereo Live
01/14 Austin, TX – Empire
01/15 Dallas, TX – The Granada Theatre
01/17 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
01/18 San Diego, CA – The Observatory
01/20 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern Theatre
01/21 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
01/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency
01/24 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
01/25 Seattle, WA – Showbox at the Market
01/28 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Gallery
01/29 Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
01/31 Minneapolis, MN – USA Fine Line
02/01 Chicago, IL – Metro
02/03 Toronto, ON – The Danforth Theatre
02/04 Montreal, QC – L’Astral
02/05 Boston, MA – Paradise
02/07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
02/09 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
02/10 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
02/11 Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle
02/12 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Photo credit: Brett Padelford