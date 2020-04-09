Washed Out Releases New Song “Too Late” Featuring a Crowd-Sourced Music Video

Home News Drew Feinerman April 9th, 2020 - 12:37 PM

Georgia based singer/songwriter and producer Washed Out just released “Too Late,” a brand new single that capitalizes on the quarantine situation that many around the world find themselves in. The music video for the song is entirely made of video snippets sent in by fans directly to Washed Out (Ernest Greene).

The video was formatted in this fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic cancelling most domestic and international travel, which interfered with the scheduling of the original shoot. Washed Out received responses from people around the world, and the video that resulted from the clips sent in by fans was truly spectacular. The various shots of sunsets against skylines along with the beautiful variations in the colors of the sky against the sunset fit perfectly with the soft, ambient tone of the song. Tones of light pinks, oranges, and blues allow some sort of comfort to arise from an otherwise grim situation.

“I was blown away by the response, and I’m excited to share the project with everyone now,” said Greene about the song. “For me, it’s turned out to be a much needed reminder of how connected we can all be when we’ve never been more physically distanced from each other. I hope everyone that contributed and everyone that watches the video gets the joy from it I do.”

Washed Out has released three studio albums since the beginning of his career in 2011, the most recent of which being Mister Mellow which was released in 2017. The album received bright critical reviews, as the artist continued to develop his melodic vocals and pleasant harmonies.

When asked about the future of Washed Out, Greene replied, “I don’t know what the immediate future holds for Washed Out… I have a lot of new music in various states, and other projects I was looking forward to working on this summer. I don’t know when I’ll be able to tour again, or when any of the other new music will come out, but I’m staying optimistic about both….”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna