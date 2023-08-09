Tove Lo Shares Sensual New Single “Elevator Eyes”

Home News Roy Lott August 9th, 2023 - 9:07 PM

Tove Lo has released her latest song “Elevator Eyes.” The new track will be featured on the special deluxe version of her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme, coming out this Friday, August 11. The sultry pop track also comes with its visual, which sees the singer in a gorgeous white gown and multiple swimsuits. Check it out below.

“The rich and bored LA bitch for the final Dirt Femme scene. Elevator Eyes was one of the first songs written for this era, with one of my fav Kiwis, Joel Little. It’s about summer crushes without a future. I always wanted this song to be part of Dirt Femme, and now it is. I hope you love it.”

The song and video follow her innovative anime music video for “I like you,” also from Dirt Femme. Earlier this year, she joined SG Lewis at Coachella to sing “Call on Me.”