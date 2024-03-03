Gorgon City Share Hypnotic New Single “You Know It”

Home News Jordan Rizo March 3rd, 2024 - 1:08 PM

To build anticipation for their upcoming album, powerhouse duo Gorgon City releases their new single, “You Know It”. The single is yet another fantastic work that can be enjoyed in clubs, raves, festivals, etc. Many elements make the song an irresistible tune such as its electrical components, the vocals included, and even the music video accompanying the single.

As the press release mentions, the song incorporates hypnotic vocals that create a club-like atmosphere and mood, in which listeners are encouraged to dance and assimilate to the upbeat and enthusiastic nature of the song. Moreover, the song has a final drop at the end which invites people to let loose and hit every beat and feeling on the dance floor. The energetic and upbeat characteristics of the single imply that the song is a vessel to encourage others to enjoy their time and live their joy through music, dancing, and with loved ones. The music video adds to the song through its trippy words that appear in all sizes and angles throughout the screen and with its bright yellow background.

Through the duo’s new single, it is evident that the artists have a great deal of passion for music, especially music that conveys an upbeat energy and allows its audience to dance and feel free. Like the press release mentions, “Gorgon City’s decade-plus musical repertoire has seen them light up the clubs and charts, affirming themselves as stalwarts of a golden era of electronic music purveyors.” With that being said, the duo’s incredible talents and team effort has allowed them to build themselves up in the industry, and release long-lasting, enjoyable sounds for fans.