Classic Jane’s Addiction Lineup Featuring Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Eric Avery & Stephen Perkins Reunite For First Show In 14 Years

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

The U.K. alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction has been reunited with their Guitarist Dave Navarro and several others. The reunion was the original band members first time playing together in over a decade and reminded fans of its beloved classic sound.

For those not in the audience this past Thursday, the bands reunion hard launched was posted on Instagram with the captions “We’re back.” Fans we’re not only excited about the beloved members making their collective return but also by a debut of a new song, “Imminent Redemption.”

Navarro is the most recent member to make his return to the stage. After contracting COVID, he had taken a hiatus from performing after experiencing many long-term health effects.

Prior to his return was bassist Eric Avery reunion with the band. After spending nearly, a decade apart from the group, he returned to fans surprise in 2022.

With the band all together, many of the classic were played as well as their new song. “Stop!”, “Been Caught Stealing”, “Mountain Song”, and “Ocean Size” are just a few of the catalog favorites the newly reunited band jammed out to as well as newer songs like “True Love”which they debuted last year.