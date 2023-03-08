Jane’s Addiction Release New Song “True Love,” First New Song In 10 Years

Home News Roy Lott March 8th, 2023 - 10:06 PM

Jane’s Addiction has made their much-anticipated return with new music for fans. During their show in Bakersfield, CA, the band debuted their new song “True For Love.” It marks the band’s first new song in 10 years, following their 2011 album The Great Escape Artist. “We want to give you something very special,” said leading man Perry Farrell to the crowd. Check out the new song below.

“True For Love” is also the band’s first release without Dave Navaro, who has been on an indefinite break due to his ongoing battle with COVID. Josh Klinghoffer has since replaced him

The show was the first of 8 that the band announced earlier this year. Additional stops include Arizona, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Reno, NV. They will then head to South America for Lollapalooza Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. Tickets to all of the upcoming shows and festivals are on sale now.

Farrell recently joined The Smashing Pumpkins for a performance of the Jane Addiction classic “Jane Says” on The Howard Stern Show. Prior to performing the song, The Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan stated that the two bands had wanted to come up with a name for their collaboration, such as “Jane’s Pumpkins,” but couldn’t think of a name that they were fond of.