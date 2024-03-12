Violent Femmes Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 12th, 2024 - 1:53 PM

The folk-punk band, Violent Femmes, is going on tour this upcoming May. The tour will begin in San Francisco, CA on May 1st and will end on May 18th in Detroit, MI. This tour is wildly shorter than the usual tours we see from many other popular artists and the Violent Femmes tour will only include 14 different stops across North America.

What makes this tour special though? Previously, they played the entirety of their self-titled album on a 40th anniversary tour. This time around, Violent Femmes will be performing their first two albums; their self-titled debut along with their album, Hallowed Ground, on tour. Both of these albums will be played in full. In addition, it is said that fan favorites from various other albums will also be included at the end of the show.

Artist presale for this tour begins via Ticketmaster on March 13th at 10 a.m. local time by using the code ADDITUP. Another presale via Live Nation begins March 14th at 10 a.m. local time by using the code KEY. The general sale will occur on March 15th.

The full list of stops include:

05/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

05/03 – Eugene, OR @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater

05/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/07 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

05/08 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

05/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

05/11 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors @ Fargo Brewing

05/12 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace

05/14 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

05/15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

05/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/17 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

05/18 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

Read more about Violent Femmes HERE