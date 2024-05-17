Kerry King Unveils Intense New Video For “Toxic”

Home News Bella Rothman May 17th, 2024 - 6:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Kerry King has just released his highly anticipated solo debut album From Hell I Rise. To accompany the album release, he has put out a fiery video to his new song “Toxic” that has fans talking.

The heavy metal song is a shout to the current polarizing political climate and the way in which humanity uses rhetoric and opinion. The song brings fans back to the roots of early influential metal music which was used to oppose and comment on the flaws of society. King certainly gets his message across in this high-energy single focusing on the faults in government and conversation.

He sings “Too many people/ spend too much time/ forcing their opinions/ on other people’s lives.”

The video features King and his new band in a typical fashion of playing their instruments and getting intense at the camera. There are several up-close and striking shots of King which are all filmed in black in white. On the contrary, the video continuously switches to an unknown political official either shaking hands, making a speech, or throwing up money in color. The video concludes with a man dead covered in blood which is just one of many striking choices director Jim Louvau and his partner choose to take.

Louvau commented on the video saying ““We’re at a point where political fatigue has set in and become an issue for most people who live in our country no matter what side of the coin they land on…I wanted to create something visually that almost feels like a trailer for what we are about to experience.”

This past month, King and his new band performed their first show which sold-out completely. The band will now be touring in Europe beginning June 3 and is extremely excited to get back on the road.