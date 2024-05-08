Kerry King’s Solo Band Live Debuts 11 Tracks From Forthcoming Debut Album

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 8th, 2024 - 6:37 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

Kerry King’s first solo album, From Hell I Rise, is set to be released on May 17th. But last night, at a show in Chicago, he and his solo band debuted eleven of the thirteen track on the album!

King sat down with Metal Hammer magazine to discuss the setlist for these solo band shows. He says,”For this coming summer in Europe, we’re gonna do like nine or 10 tracks from the album and, depending on set length, fill it with stuff I’ve done — something I wrote in Slayer or co-wrote.” (via blabbermouth.net)

When asked about From Hell I Rise, King said that the album is about “various religious topics, some war entries, heavy stuff, punky stuff, doomy stuff, and spooky stuff, with Herculean speeds achieved.” He adds, “If you’ve ever liked any Slayer throughout any part of our history, there’s something on this record that you’ll get into, be it classic punk, fast punk, thrash, or just plain heavy metal.” (via blabbermouth.net)

King has already released two singles for From Hell I Rise— “Idle Hands” and “Residue.” With those two songs, as well as what fans heard at the show, this new album is bound to be electric!

